Tamil Nadu reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, state count rises to 23,495

As many as 1,112 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said the state health department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,112 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said the state health department. "With 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state stands at 23,495, including 10,138 active cases. Today, 11 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 184," read an official statement issued by the health department.

A total of 13,170 people have recovered so far, out of which 413 have been discharged on Monday. "Till now, 5,03,339 samples have been taken and sent for testing. COVID-19 testing is done in 43 government and 29 private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 23,495 persons have tested positive till date. 4,79,208 samples were tested negative. Testing of 636 samples are under process. 23,093 samples are repeat samples. 13,170 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 10,138 active cases are under treatment as on today," said the department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

