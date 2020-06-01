Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs to open foreign travel in line with countries' virus risk

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:33 IST
Czechs to open foreign travel in line with countries' virus risk
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Czech Republic said on Monday it would open up foreign travel from June 15 after introducing a system to classify other countries according to their coronavirus risk. Prague will place 19 European states, mostly central, eastern and southeastern nations, in the least-risky category under its new colour-coded system, while putting travel to and from Britain and Sweden in its riskiest category.

Czechs have undone most restrictions, with restaurants and hotels fully reopened on May 25. But tourism suffered as lockdown measures hit the economy, and only short-term businesss travellers from the European Union, people in transit or students were allowed into the country. Czechs will be able to travel without restrictions to immediate neighbours Germany, Austria, Poland and Slovakia, along with Hungary, Romania or Bulgaria as part of its green tier. Other safe countries include Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Switzerland, the Baltic states, and Finland, Norway and Iceland.

Citizens from those countries will be allowed in without having to present a negative COVID-19 test, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Twitter. The government placed France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, as well as Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium in its orange tier, allowing Czechs to travel to those countries without restrictions. However, those countries' citizens will need to present a COVID-19 test.

Britain and Sweden were placed in the riskiest red category, meaning Czechs returning from trips there and citizens of those countries need to have a test. The government also agreed to raise the number of people allowed at events to 500 from June 8, and 1,000 later.

The country reported less than 100 new coronavirus cases a day for most of May. It has reported 9,286 cases of the virus, with 6,642 recovering so far. The death toll has reached 321, a fraction of the rate in western Europe.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...

COVID-19 could infect 670,000 people in Lahore alone: Pak report

An estimated 670,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus disease in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore alone, according to a report on Monday. A detailed summary of a survey report about the threat of the virus to Lahore was present...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020