Left Menu
Development News Edition

New virus cluster spurs Hong Kong to extend border curbs and limit on gatherings

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:04 IST
New virus cluster spurs Hong Kong to extend border curbs and limit on gatherings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Voicing worries over a new cluster of coronavirus cases, Hong Kong decided on Tuesday to keep its borders almost completely closed to foreigners until mid-September, and extended a ban on gatherings larger than eight people by two weeks. Authorities had first announced in March that all arrivals in the Asian financial hub needed to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period - a measure that has deterred all but a few foreign visitors.

Travelers from Macau, Taiwan, and mainland China also currently have to spend 14 days in quarantine, though the measures for them are set to expire on July 7. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said the decision to keep the curbs in place had been influenced by the discovery of a new cluster of nine coronavirus cases, which appeared to be locally transmitted.

The first two cases in the new cluster - a husband and wife - were confirmed on Sunday. Since then four neighbors, two of the wife's work colleagues, and a fire department medical officer who had sent the woman to hospital have been confirmed to have been infected. None had been abroad recently. The infected woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse, where she labels food items imported from Britain, local media reported.

The limits on the size of gatherings prompted police to reject for the first time an application of the annual vigil tens of thousands of Hong Kong people traditionally hold on June 4 in a downtown park to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square 31 years ago. The two-week extension is also likely to thwart plans for legally organizing anniversary marches of the anti-government protests that started in June last year and resumed recently after Beijing announced plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said repeatedly the health measures had no political motive. Hong Kong has reported 1,094 coronavirus cases, mostly imported, and four deaths since the outbreak began in late January.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020