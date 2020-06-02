Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK households, locked down in April, cut debts by most on record

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:20 IST
UK households, locked down in April, cut debts by most on record

British consumers cut their debts by the most on record and mortgage approvals slumped to a new low in April as the country spent the month in coronavirus lockdowns.

Bank of England data published on Tuesday showed a net repayment of consumer credit of 7.4 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) as people stuck at home slashed new borrowing to just half February's level, before the crisis escalated. Loan repayments by consumers also fell - as banks allowed many households to pause payments - but the drop in repayments was less than the decline in new borrowing. Household bank deposits surged by three times the recent average.

"Stronger household balance sheets should mean that consumers are in a good position to start spending again once the lockdowns are lifted said Thomas Pugh, an economist with Capital Economics. "But we think that households savings will remain elevated for a while yet." Consumer lending fell by 0.4% in the 12 months to April, the biggest drop since August 2012. Mortgage approvals fell to their lowest since records began in 1997 - 15,848, 80% below their level in February.

"This is consistent with the market almost completely disappearing during April," JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said. "However, the easing of restrictions last month and our tracking of high-frequency indicators points to a partial recovery in house purchase activity from May and into June." Mortgage lender Nationwide said Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May.

The BoE data showed net lending to businesses fell to 13.238 billion pounds in April, down by almost 20 billion pounds from March, when companies rushed to get loans to see them through the pandemic crisis, but still above average. Britain's government has promised 330 billion pounds worth of state guarantees for bank loans to businesses as part of its attempts to stave off a wave of bankruptcies.

Data published by the finance ministry on Tuesday showed small businesses had borrowed more than 21 billion pounds under a 100% government-guaranteed coronavirus programme for small companies, well ahead of other lending support schemes. The Treasury also said its wage subsidy scheme to soften a surge in unemployment now covered more than 8.7 million jobs and claims had passed 17.5 billion pounds.

A similar scheme for self-employed people had seen 2.5 million claims worth 7.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7971 pounds) (Editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to UGC, DU over education of visually impaired, specially-abled students during lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to the University Grants Commission UGC and the Delhi University DU on a plea, seeking an adequate and effective mechanism for the education of visually impaired and specially-abled indiv...

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020