Rajasthan at top in prevention of COVID-19 spread, recovery of patients: Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said the state is at the top in the country in prevention of coronavirus spread, recovery of infected patients and reduced mortality rate. He said Rajasthan has topped every index in a comparative study of 10 states done by the central government. The state presently has capacity to conduct 18,250 tests per day and soon it will achieve the target of 25,000 tests per day, he said.

Sharma said 35 lakh tests have been done in the whole country and 4 lakh tests have been done in the state alone. More than 1.10 lakh tests have been done at the state-run Sawai Mansingh Hospital. The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan is 18 days against the country's 12 days, he said. The minister said the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the state is 2.16, which is much lower than the national average.

"Efforts are being made to prevent the coronavirus spread by ensuring compliance of home or institutional quarantine," he said. The state has reported 2,803 COVID-19 patients, of which 2,620 are migrant workers, the minister said..