Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian girl's suicide sparks protest over access to online classes

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:56 IST
Indian girl's suicide sparks protest over access to online classes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Students protested in southern India on Tuesday after the suicide of a teenage girl who was unable to attend online classes because she did not have a television or smartphone.

Schools have been shut across India since the country locked down its 1.3 billion people on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, leaving millions of children whose families cannot afford expensive devices with no access to education. Among them was Devika Balakrishnan, the 14-year-old daughter of a daily wage labourer in the southern state of Kerala who was found dead near the family home on Monday, the first day of the new school term, having apparently taken her own life.

Student activists in Kerala took to the streets to protest her death, which has highlighted the inequalities of the lockdown, with pupils in poor, rural areas far less likely to be able to learn online. "The government action has put the poor students under stress and pressure," said Abhijith K.M., who heads the Kerala Students Union and was among the protesters.

"It should enable the poor students to obtain computers at interest-free loans to avoid similar cases in future," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Kozhikode district. He said the group had organised protests in all Kerala districts, but limited the number of protesters to 50 in each place so that they could follow social distancing rules.

Police said they used batons to disperse protesters in northern Malappuram district, where the victim was from. One officer was injured when about 28 students tried to enter the district education office, Malappuram superintendent of police Abdul Kareem said.

India has begun easing its coronavirus lockdown, which was among the strictest in the world and left millions without work. But schools have not yet reopened and Kerala began its academic year on Monday with classes broadcast on television and online channel for more than four million students.

The protesters accused the government of doing so without checking whether all students had the means to attend them. Kerala's education minister expressed grief over the teenager's death and ordered an investigation.

He said online classes were being conducted on a trial basis and that students who missed them would be given opportunities to attend again. Kerala is one of India's wealthier states and more than half its inhabitants have access to the internet, according to a 2018 report by the Internet And Mobile Association of India.

It also has among the highest rates of internet use by women, the same report said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'

Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe...

Piyush Goyal asks NPC to leverage strengths for expansion of its advisory, capacity-building services

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took an online review meeting of National Productivity Council NPC, an autonomous organisation of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT. Goyal acknowledged...

Over 3.5 lakh migrant workers sent back home, says Khattar

The Haryana government has sent more than 3.5 lakh migrant workers to their native states in 96 Shramik Special trains and over 5,500 buses, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. Over 3.5 migrant labourers including farm labou...

Court rules some S.African lockdown restrictions invalid

South Africas cabinet said on Tuesday it was studying a high court judgment declaring some coronavirus restrictions unconstitutional though the lockdown remained in force for now. South Africa introduced in March one of the worlds most rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020