The COVID-19 pandemic is having a "devastating impact" on people of African descent and ethnic minorities in Brazil, Britain, France and the United States, the top U.N. human rights official said on Tuesday, calling for improved access to testing and healthcare for racial and ethnic minorities.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 6.31 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 375,631 have died, a Reuters tally showed by 1518 GMT on Tuesday.

* New cases reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Health Organization said. * Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected with COVID-19, an official study said, reinforcing previous reports.

* Britain's death toll neared 50,000 on Tuesday, confirming its place as one of the worst hit countries as the government faced criticisms over its COVID-19 test data and widespread mockery over a so-called "sex ban". * Spain reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second day running on Tuesday.

* German coalition parties postponed its decision on a huge coronavirus stimulus package, wrestling over final details including whether cash incentives to buy new cars should exclude combustion engines. * Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday.

* Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had tested positive. AMERICAS

* Eight U.S. states cast ballots on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting. * U.S. school closures are dramatically shrinking public education, with teacher instruction, grading, attendance, special education and meal services slashed back or gutted altogether, a Reuters review found.

* Brazilian prosecutors filed a lawsuit against meatpacker JBS for alleged violation of indigenous workers' rights during the pandemic. On Monday evening, Brazil reported 11,598 new cases and 623 additional deaths in the past 24 hours. * Mexico's president said fewer than 350,000 jobs were lost in May, and that he expected no more than one million jobs to be lost due to the pandemic. Mexico's death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday.

* Colombia issued new measures to control the spread in three of its most affected cities, as the rest of the country prepares for lockdowns to start lifting. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new COVID-19 sufferers after testing almost its entire population, and 300 asymptomatic carriers. * China's environment ministry said the country would stick to its climate pledges despite the pandemic.

* Tokyo's government warned citizens to stay at home unless they had urgent business and to follow social distancing after recording its the highest rise in infections since early May. Japan also approved safer, simpler saliva-based tests as it looks to boost testing. * An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

* In Afghanistan, officials said that fewer than one in 10 test samples collected daily are being processed, and of those more than 30% are consistently testing positive, suggesting a high and hidden number of infections. * Indonesia cancelled the haj pilgrimage this year.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Zimbabwean troops and police tightened the lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases increased.

* Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses from Wednesday, after the business hub began easing restrictions last month. * Senegal has postponed its school restart until further notice after several teachers tested positive.

* Britain pledged $201 million and Germany $140 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen a pledging conference to help the war-torn country. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stock markets hit their highest levels since March and oil prices jumped on Tuesday as signs of a global economic recovery from the pandemic offset concerns over the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades. * Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a "quick fix" package of pandemic relief measures for lenders.

* Brazil's government has launched a new emergency credit line of $3.73 billion to help small and mid-sized companies. * Colombia issued $2.5 billion in international bonds, the Finance Ministry said, after receiving interest for $13.3 billion in paper.

* The IMF said it has increased overall financing access for Honduras to about $531 million, immediately releasing $233 million, more than five times the amount initially approved. * Uganda will lose $1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism due to the coronavirus, its president said.