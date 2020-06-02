Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court rules some S.African lockdown restrictions invalid

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:56 IST
Court rules some S.African lockdown restrictions invalid

South Africa's cabinet said on Tuesday it was studying a high court judgment declaring some coronavirus restrictions unconstitutional though the lockdown remained in force for now. South Africa introduced in March one of the world's most restrictive coronavirus lockdowns - including a ban on alcohol and cigarette sales - but has been gradually easing restrictions and is currently on the third of five levels.

A group called the Liberty Fighters Network launched a case against the restrictions in May, arguing they were unlawful and violated South Africa's Bill of Rights. In a statement, the cabinet said the judge had found in the group's favor and declared regulations governing lockdown levels 3 and 4 "unconstitutional" and "invalid".

"The court suspended the declaration of invalidity for a period of 14 days. This means that the Alert Level 3 regulations remain in operation for now," the statement continued, adding that the cabinet would make a further statement once it had fully studied the judgment. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government initially enjoyed broad support for what was perceived as quick and decisive action in the face of the pandemic. But after weeks of damage to an already shrinking economy, criticism has grown.

The country's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, also launched a court challenge against certain regulations. However, those it was targeting, including a curfew and restrictions on exercise, were eased under level 3. The cabinet statement said the court had also directed ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations giving "due consideration to the limitation each regulation has on the rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights".

South Africa has so far reported 35,812 cases of coronavirus and 705 deaths. There was no immediate word from the high court on the case.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt announces Rs 4 lakh assistance to families of 20 landslide victims

Assam government has instructed the administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to families of the 20 people who died in landslides in three districts of the state earlier today. This is an unfortunate incident. Have instruc...

Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'

Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe...

Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, UN rights chief urges

Urgent action is needed to address the major disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.The disease is exposing alarmin...

86 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 86 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state on Tuesday, taking the total active cases to 774. The state has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases today. The active cases now stands at 774. On...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020