Development News Edition

Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:33 IST
It is too early to be able to exclude some international travellers from quarantine measures due to be introduced next week to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, Britain's COVID-19 testing coordinator said on Tuesday.

John Newton said one of the reasons Britain might choose not to impose the 14-day quarantine on particular individuals would be if the risk of that person having the virus was "so low that we would just take the chance."

"At the moment the judgment is that it is too early to say that and therefore it is better to be cautious for people travelling," he told a news conference.

CORONAVIRUS RELATED CONTENT

