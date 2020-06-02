Left Menu
5-year-old boy among 23 test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:07 IST
5-year-old boy among 23 test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, one of them a five-year-old boy, taking the tally to 572 on Tuesday, a health department official said. Of the new cases, five were reported from Jashpur district, three each from Bilaspur, Korba, Balodabazar and Balod districts and two from Janjgir-Champa while one case each came from Mungeli, Koriya, Gariaband and Raigarh districts, Dr Akhilesh Tripathi of the State Control and Command Centre (COVID-19) told PTI here.

Earlier in the day, nine patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, following their recovery from the infection, he said. A five-year-old boy is among the new patients detected in Balodabazar. Earlier, his mother had tested positive for the viral infection and she is undergoing treatment in AIIMS Raipur, another official said.

The COVID-19 count in the state is now 572, though active cases are 441 as 130 patients have recovered while one died, Tripathi said. Of the active cases, 113 are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Raipur, 72 at COVID hospital Mana Raipur, 61 at COVID hospital Bilaspur, 64 at Medical College Hospital Ambikapur, 28 at Medical College Raigarh, 41 at Medical College Rajnandgaon, 18 at Medical College Jagdalpur, 19 at COVID hospital Korba and 4 at Shri Shankaracharya Hospital Durg, he said.

At present, 2,16,862 people are in 19,326 quarantine centres in the state and another 51,588 in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases-572, new cases 23, death 1, discharged 130, active cases 441, people tested so far 73,205.

