8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:46 IST
Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May 24 at the Safdarjung Hospital.
"Around eight nurses of our hospital had tested positive a few days ago. Three of them are kept in an isolation facility at our hospital only and the rest are asymptomatic. So, as per guidelines they have been told to be home-quarantined," said Dr R N Kalra, owner of the hospital. The 112-bed private facility is located in Kirti Nagar in west Delhi.
"We also have a unit in Dwarka with 50 beds. We have reserved 34 beds there for COVID patients," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Kalra Hospital
- Safdarjung Hospital
- Kirti Nagar
- Dwarka
ALSO READ
Cricket-Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting
Combating COVID-19: Delhi Court prohibits use of saliva to affix fee stamps
Covid-19 crisis closes 90 percent of museums globally, UNESCO plans for reopenings
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore
COVID-19: Delhi govt advises employers to ensure Aarogya Setu app installation by their employees