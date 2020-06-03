G7 finance leaders to hold virus telecon on Weds, Japan's Jiji says

G7 finance leaders to hold virus telecon on Weds, Japan's Jiji saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-06-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 08:54 IST
Finance leaders of the Group of Seven nations will hold a teleconference on Wednesday to discuss measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's Jiji news agency said.
It will be the latest of several teleconferences held by G7 finance leaders since the spread of the pandemic that has pushed the global economy to the verge of deep recession.
