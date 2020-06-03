Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact

Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impactReuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:48 IST
Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, did not say how many employees had been affected by the latest cuts. It laid off 57 employees in May.
