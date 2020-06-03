Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact

Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impactReuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:07 IST
Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, did not say how many employees had been affected. It laid off 57 employees in May. The latest job cuts were a "last alternative" after the airline took a series of steps in past months to protect jobs, the spokesman said, without elaborating.
Air Arabia, like other airlines in the UAE, has operated few, limited services since grounding passenger flights in March. It is not clear when normal operations will resume.
Air Arabia's profit fell by 45% in the first quarter, which the airline blamed on the coronavirus pandemic which has crushed global travel demand. Air Arabia also operates out of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah emirate and has bases in Egypt and Morocco.
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Sharjah
- COVID
- Morocco
- Ras Al Khaimah
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Cricket-Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting
Combating COVID-19: Delhi Court prohibits use of saliva to affix fee stamps
Covid-19 crisis closes 90 percent of museums globally, UNESCO plans for reopenings
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore
Managing mental health with yoga amid COVID-19