Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden should have done more to combat coronavirus, health chief says

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:42 IST
Sweden should have done more to combat coronavirus, health chief says

Sweden should have done more to combat the coronavirus, the epidemiologist behind a national strategy that avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries said on Wednesday.

Anders Tegnell's comments followed mounting criticism of the government's handling of the crisis and a policy that has relied largely on voluntary action, social distancing and common-sense hygiene advice but has failed to prevent the virus spreading. Sweden has a lower COVID-19 mortality rate than European countries such as Britain, Spain and Italy which enforced stringent lockdowns.

But, with 443 deaths per million people, it has the eighth highest number of coronavirus-related deaths per capita in the world, and had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Europe for parts of May, according to research group Ourworldindata.org. "Yes, I think we could have done better in what we did in Sweden, clearly," Tegnell, the chief epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, told Swedish radio.

"If we were to run into the same disease, knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would end up doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done," he said. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who has promised an enquiry into the handling of the pandemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment but Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren hit back.

"The government has been, at all times, prepared to introduce wider, further measures recommended by the expert authority," Hallengren said in a written response to Reuters. Lofven told the Aftonbladet daily that the overall strategy of limiting the disease while also protecting workers and companies had been the right one.

"At the same time, we have to admit that when it comes to elderly care and the spread of infection, that has not worked. That is obvious," he said. "Too many old people have died here." Most of Europe shut schools, shops and businesses, bringing much of society to a halt. Sweden closed care homes to visitors in late March, but around half its coronavirus-related deaths have been among elderly people living in care facilities.

"CATASTROPHIC" Recent antibody-tests have also indicated the number of infected people in Sweden is fewer than in the Public Health Agency's models and that so-called herd immunity could be further off than predicted.

Tegnell said it was hard to know which measures taken elsewhere might have been the most effective in Sweden. "Maybe we will find this out now that people have started removing measures, one at a time," he said. "And then maybe we will get some kind of information on what, in addition to what we did, we could do without adopting a total lockdown."

The government has received criticism for failing to reach the target of 100,000 tests per week, hitting only a third of that last week. Bjorn Olsen, Professor of Infectious Medicine at Uppsala University, said Sweden's strategy had been catastrophic.

"This is one of Sweden's biggest embarrassments and most tragic events, (in) all categories," he said, calling for a change of course to start testing and do more contact tracing. "As long as people are dying, we must try to change."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31; Anand Vihar–Purnia, Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur, H. Nizamuddin–Mahoba: Rlys.

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31 Anand ViharPurnia, Anand ViharBhagalpur, H. NizamuddinMahoba Rlys....

Roche appoints V Simpson Emmanuel as GM of Roche Products India

Drug firm Roche on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Simpson Emmanuel as general manager for Roche Products India Pvt Ltd. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in Septembe...

Don't take COVID-19 outbreak in containment zone lightly: Cong

The outbreak of COVID-19 at a containment zone in Goas Vasco town should not be taken lightly and the entire town should be sealed, state Congress spokesman Trajano DMello said on Wednesday. The state government on Monday declared Mangor Hi...

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020