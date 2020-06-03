Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of month

The results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Scientists have said the government's test and trace system, which Johnson said had already led to thousands of people following the guidance to isolate, will be most effective if people receive test results within 24 hours.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's peak still weeks away UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000: Reuters tally

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst-hit in the world. New data from Scotland brought the toll to 50,059, a dire milestone for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he tries to ease the stringent coronavirus lockdown.

Vietnam says the most serious COVID-19 patient on the path to recovery

Vietnam's most gravely-ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for its national airline, has started to recover from the illness and may no longer require a lung transplant, state media said on Wednesday. Vietnam, which has reported no deaths from the coronavirus, has mounted an all-out effort to save the 43-year-old man, who has been identified officially by the government as "Patient 91".

Dutch to cull mink at farms after coronavirus cases: RTL

The Dutch government intends to cull the mink at farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Wednesday. A Dutch government source confirmed the report was accurate, but she could not say more until the details and reasoning have been sent to parliament.

Quest Diagnostics sees faster-than-expected recovery in U.S. testing volumes

Quest Diagnostics said on Wednesday it saw a higher recovery in its testing volumes in the United States where state and local governments were slowly lifting restrictions after the coronavirus lockdowns. The diagnostics company said the volumes had recovered faster than it had expected at the time of reporting its first-quarter results in April when it saw them decline in excess of 40% during the last two weeks of March.

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.

Malaysia reports 93 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 7,970. The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 115.

Novavax partners with contract drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Novavax Inc on Wednesday entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. An add-on component of Novavax's vaccine that could help enhance the immune response against the coronavirus would be manufactured by privately held AGC Biologics, the contract drugmaker said.

The COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled in past month, says nurses group

More than 600 nurses worldwide are known to have died from COVID-19, which has infected an estimated 450,000 healthcare workers, the International Council of Nurses said on Wednesday. The death toll among nurses more than doubled in the past month from 260 on May 6, according to its figures, which are based on data from more than 30 countries.