Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:30 IST
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of month

The results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Scientists have said the government's test and trace system, which Johnson said had already led to thousands of people following the guidance to isolate, will be most effective if people receive test results within 24 hours.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's peak still weeks away UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000: Reuters tally

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst-hit in the world. New data from Scotland brought the toll to 50,059, a dire milestone for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he tries to ease the stringent coronavirus lockdown.

Vietnam says the most serious COVID-19 patient on the path to recovery

Vietnam's most gravely-ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for its national airline, has started to recover from the illness and may no longer require a lung transplant, state media said on Wednesday. Vietnam, which has reported no deaths from the coronavirus, has mounted an all-out effort to save the 43-year-old man, who has been identified officially by the government as "Patient 91".

Dutch to cull mink at farms after coronavirus cases: RTL

The Dutch government intends to cull the mink at farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Wednesday. A Dutch government source confirmed the report was accurate, but she could not say more until the details and reasoning have been sent to parliament.

Quest Diagnostics sees faster-than-expected recovery in U.S. testing volumes

Quest Diagnostics said on Wednesday it saw a higher recovery in its testing volumes in the United States where state and local governments were slowly lifting restrictions after the coronavirus lockdowns. The diagnostics company said the volumes had recovered faster than it had expected at the time of reporting its first-quarter results in April when it saw them decline in excess of 40% during the last two weeks of March.

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.

Malaysia reports 93 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 7,970. The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 115.

Novavax partners with contract drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Novavax Inc on Wednesday entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. An add-on component of Novavax's vaccine that could help enhance the immune response against the coronavirus would be manufactured by privately held AGC Biologics, the contract drugmaker said.

The COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled in past month, says nurses group

More than 600 nurses worldwide are known to have died from COVID-19, which has infected an estimated 450,000 healthcare workers, the International Council of Nurses said on Wednesday. The death toll among nurses more than doubled in the past month from 260 on May 6, according to its figures, which are based on data from more than 30 countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt will plant 5 crore mangrove trees in Sunderbans: CM

The West Bengal government will plant five crore mangrove trees within a month in the Sunderbans area which has been devastated by super cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday. There has been huge damage of th...

HSBC exec signs petition backing China security law for Hong Kong

HSBCs top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing Chinas imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, an online bank post said on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-P...

Trump says it's 'common sense' to include Russia in G7

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was common sense to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the Group of Seven, saying it would be much easier to solve various issues if Moscow was represented at the gathering.Man...

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020