Dutch school shuts after teachers test positive for COVID-19

An elementary school in the Netherlands closed in the city of The Hague on Wednesday after two teachers tested positive for coronavirus and seven students developed gastrointestinal symptoms, an official said. It was the first to close again after the Netherlands, which has reported more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases and 5,977 deaths, reopened elementary schools on May 11 at reduced capacity as part of a gradual lifting of lockdown measures.

High schools reopened on Tuesday. Though Western European nations are easing coronavirus restrictions as death and infection rates fall, some experts fear an over-hasty relaxation could bring a second wave.

The Dutch school's two locations were closed, with about 500 students going back to online learning to minimize health risks. "Two teachers developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive today," said Eke Wolters, a spokeswoman for the "Haagse" school district, adding that they had not returned to work since becoming ill.

The sick teachers had not taught the students, Wolters added. Students who complained of stomach pain, a possible early symptom of COVID-19, were being tested.