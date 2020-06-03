WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:42 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.
Tedros also told an online media briefing he was "especially worried" about the outbreak in Central and South America, where infections have been spreading rapidly.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- South America