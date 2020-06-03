RML Hospital giving out erroneous COVID-19 test results: AAP

The AAP on Wednesday claimed that the Centre-run RML Hospital was giving out “erroneous” COVID-19 test results and violating government norms of submitting the same within 48 hours. Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Delhi government re-tested 30 samples from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital which were declared COVID-19 positive. He said 12 of these samples were found to be negative and the result of two samples was inconclusive. The RML Hospital, in a statement, said the dates of sampling were different and there was a gap of 7-14 days when resampling was done. It said quality checks are being done with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the results are concordant. The hospital also maintained that there was no backlog anymore and regular quality checks were being done. "We are doing quality checks with AIIMS and NCDC and the results are concordant. Our positivity is more as all hotspot cases, family clusters and high-risk contacts of lab confirmed cases are more in our screening centre. Also we do not have any backlog now. The problem existed earlier when adequate testing kits were not available," it said in a statement. AAP leader Raghav Chadha earlier alleged that there was an error of 45 per cent in RML's coronavirus testing. "As per the protocol and to maintain the certainty of the tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of the hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently, the Delhi government took 30 samples from RML Hospital which were declared to be positive (by the hospital) and sent for re-testing,” he said. “You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of the 30 came negative and results for two samples were inconclusive," he said. "The tests were done within 24 hours after the samples were declared (COVID-19) positive by the RML Hospital. This means that there was an error of 45 per cent in RML's testing. Such a huge variation in the result of COVID-19 test is unacceptable. Such false and erroneous results are highly condemnable and this exposes the negligence of the hospital," Chadha said. The AAP leader said the Centre, Delhi government and the high court have clearly stated that COVID-19 test results should be submitted within 48 hours of the testing and preferably within 24 hours. "But unfortunately, the RML Hospital has completely violated these protocols. They have submitted the results after 72 hours, six days, seven days, 10 days and even after 31 days," he said. “Around 281 patents got their results after three days, 210 people after four days, 50 people after seven days, four people after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days," he claimed. "On behalf of the AAP, I will request the Delhi government to take stringent action against the RML Hospital for giving out 45 per cent erroneous COVID-19 test reports and for violating the government rules of submitting test results within 48 hours," Chadha added. PTI UZM PLB SRY