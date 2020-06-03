COVID-19 screening facilities to come up in 10 Rajasthan districts: Minister

Testing for coronavirus infection is presently being done at 21 centres in Rajasthan and screening facilities will be started soon in ten districts, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday

He said in the coming days, facilities will be developed in each district so that COVID-19 could be detected at an early stage and its spread checked

The minister said till date facilities for conducting 18,250 tests per day have been developed in the state and in the coming days, the capacity will be enhanced to conduct 25,000 tests per day.