Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 test COVID +ve in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:11 IST
25 test COVID +ve in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark

Twenty-five more people were found positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 521, said officials. On the day, four patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery from, leaving 165 active cases in the district, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi, having the second-highest number of positive cases after Agra, has so far recorded eights deaths due to COVID-19, according to a state government data

"On Wednesday, 25 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 521. Four patients were discharged and a total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 165 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said

The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 66.79 per cent, according to official statistics.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combina...

Trump Administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combination o...

'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown calls on LGBT+ community to out racism

With protests over racial injustice continuing to roil the United States, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has called on LGBT people to recognize the racism and transphobia in the community, and remember the radical roots of the gay rights movem...

'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Alfonzo Williams waved his massive forearms and urged onlookers to clear the way for the procession of clergy members marching toward the site in his Minneapolis neighborhood where a white police officer knelt on George Floyds neck until he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020