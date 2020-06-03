25 test COVID +ve in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark

25 test COVID +ve in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 500-markPTI | Noida | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:11 IST
Twenty-five more people were found positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 521, said officials. On the day, four patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery from, leaving 165 active cases in the district, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi, having the second-highest number of positive cases after Agra, has so far recorded eights deaths due to COVID-19, according to a state government data
"On Wednesday, 25 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 521. Four patients were discharged and a total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 165 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said
The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 66.79 per cent, according to official statistics.
