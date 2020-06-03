Left Menu
Azerbaijan will reimpose some restrictions to halt virus after rise in infections

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:57 IST
Azerbaijan's government plans to reimpose some restrictions this weekend to stop the spread of the coronavirus after the number of infections in the ex-Soviet country rose, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Ibrahim Mamedov told Reuters that the government planned to introduce a curfew, restrict the movement of people in the streets and on public and private transport, and close down all shops from Friday night until Sunday morning.

He said that all details would be announced on Thursday after a government meeting. Azerbaijan introduced measures on March 24 which have been extended three times until June 15.

Despite an extension on May 29, shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants and cafes reopened on May 31. The wearing of masks and social distancing is mandatory in public spaces. The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people has registered 6,260 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 76 deaths as of Wednesday.

