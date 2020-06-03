Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Ham to play friendlies before Premier League restart, says Moyes

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-West Ham to play friendlies before Premier League restart, says Moyes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

West Ham United will play friendly matches as they look to get some match practice and regain fitness ahead of the Premier League's restart this month, manager David Moyes said on Wednesday. The league, which has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume on June 17 behind closed doors.

Clubs returned to contact training this week and they were also given the green light to play friendly matches in the coming days, with several safety protocols in place. "We will be playing some friendlies. We'll do everything we can to prepare for the return of the Premier League," Moyes told the club website https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/june/03-june/david-moyes-training-new-normal-playing-warm-matches-and-focusing. "If you consider this a... pre-season period, most teams would have had a few friendlies under their belts.

"One thing all the clubs are not going to get is a lot of game practice, so I think getting the opportunity to do that means we can play a couple of games behind closed doors." Matches will be refereed by club coaching staff while venues must not be more than 90 minutes away.

"We're all following the guidelines while we're in a position where we don't want anything to go wrong in the lead up to the restart of the Premier League," Moyes added.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020