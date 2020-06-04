Mexican glass maker Vitro to shut two U.S. plants due to coronavirus

Mexican glass maker Vitro to shut two U.S. plants due to coronavirusReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-06-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 04:05 IST
Mexican glass producer Vitro said on Wednesday that it will shut two plants in the United States before the end of the year due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The plants are located in Evansville, Indiana, and Evart, Michigan, Vitro said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
