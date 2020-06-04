Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japan to explore 'simplified' Games: Tokyo governor

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:38 IST
Olympics-Japan to explore 'simplified' Games: Tokyo governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday it may be necessary to stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organizers were already discussing possible changes.

Koike's comments come after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that various options, such as mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, were being considered by organizers. John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) inspectorate for Tokyo, has said a lack of defense against the new coronavirus threatened the Games and organizers had to start planning for what could be a "very different" Olympics if there were no signs of COVID-19 being eradicated.

Koike did not go into detail but said such discussions were necessary. "Holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games calls for sympathy and understanding of Tokyoites and the Japanese people," Koike told reporters.

"For that, we need to rationalize what needs to be rationalized and simplify what needs to be simplified." The Yomiuri, citing government and organizing committee sources, said making Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mandatory for all spectators -- in addition to athletes and staff -- and limiting movement in and out of the athlete's village were among the options Japan would discuss with the IOC.

The IOC and Japanese government in March took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July, for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. A further delay beyond 2021 has been ruled out.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 6.4 million people and killed about 380,000 around the world. Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak seen in countries such as the United States and Brazil, with about 17,000 infections and 900 known deaths to date. When asked for comment, Tokyo 2020 organizers directed Reuters to its regular news conference scheduled for later in the day.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese money changers cut dollar exchange rates by 30 pounds

Lebanese money changers on Thursday cut the declared exchange rates for dollars by 30 Lebanese pounds from Wednesdays prices, saying they would buy dollars for a minimum price of 3,920 pounds and sell them at a maximum of 3,970 pounds. The ...

Obama steps out as nation confronts confluence of crises

Former President Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In doi...

India decimated its economy and flattened GDP curve instead of that of COVID-19 infections, Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi.

India decimated its economy and flattened GDP curve instead of that of COVID-19 infections, Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi....

Oriental Hotels FY20 revenue dips due to COVID-19 lockdown

Oriental Hotels Ltd has reported a loss of Rs 3.8 crore in 2019-20 as compared to a profit of Rs 89 crore in the previous financial year due to business interruption across properties on account of COVID-19. The revenue declined to Rs 301 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020