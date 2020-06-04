Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last dance for legendary Madrid flamenco joint, stung by coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:30 IST
Last dance for legendary Madrid flamenco joint, stung by coronavirus

A Madrid flamenco bar that has played host to some of Spain's top performers, including an early-career set from Grammy-award winner Rosalia, is shutting down as audiences dwindle in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

For nearly 40 years eager fans have crammed into Casa Patas' flamenco hall - known as a tablao - to experience the electrifying spectacle of stamping feet, furious guitars and impassioned singing associated with the genre. "There's a really special energy here, built on years of stories, of life, of singing and dancing, joy, tears and emotion," dancer Mariana Collado said.

Beneath the glare of the stage lights she twirled and tapped her high-heeled shoes in front of the empty hall. "I hope this isn't the last time I get to take to this stage."

Casa Patas has been closed since hard-hit Spain introduced one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns on March 14. The government has since eased restrictions, but with the tourist industry that provides three quarters of the bar's clientele brought to a standstill, owner Martin Guerrero has decided not to reopen.

"Most of our audience is international. And these international customers can't travel," he told Reuters. "A company that has no customers can't make any money and a company that makes no money can't survive." Tourism accounts for one in eight jobs in Spain and generates more than 12% of economic output in the world’s second-most visited country. But the sector has been decimated and in April Spain received no foreign tourists at all.

Despite a government plan to reopen the industry in July, Guerrero is sceptical of a short-term resurgence, though he is more optimistic about the long-term. With no plans to sell the property, he hopes to one day re-open the business his father founded. "Of course we'll try and get the business up and running again...It's very important to my family. It's our way of life."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 2 cops test COVID-19 positive Noida (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Two more'

Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.&#160; The two personnel were posted in the control room of the district police and their reports came out ...

"PikaPika" is the one-stop solution for the parents to ensure safe digitalization for kids during and post-COVID-19

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Technology has widened our horizon many folds. It has connected the entire world into a single string. India has emerged as a global leader in Information Technology Enabled Services ITES. During COVID pa...

London stocks retreat after rallying on recovery optimism

UK shares dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while miners tracked a fall in commodity prices. The blue-chip index edged down about...

Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team

New Delhi IndiaHechingen Germany June 4 ANIPRNewswire Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadersh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020