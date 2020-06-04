Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal witnesses spurt in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:57 IST
Arunachal witnesses spurt in COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh, which was declared coronavirus-free after its first patient got discharged from a hospital here on April 16, has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 37 people testing positive for the disease in just 11 days. The spike could be largely attributed to the return of migrants from other states after the Union government eased travel curbs last month, official sources said.

More than 8,000 people have returned to the northeastern state by 'Shramik Special' trains, flights, buses, and private vehicles over the last few weeks, while another 5,000 were on their way, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said at a press meet on Monday. He, however, assured people there was no reason to panic, as his government has put in place a robust mechanism to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Khandu, in a recent video message, had said people should be mentally prepared to witness a spurt in coronavirus cases, with more number of migrants returning to Arunachal from other COVID 19-affected states. "I request everyone not to panic if there is a rise in the number of COVID-19-positive cases in Arunachal. I assure you that the state government is well prepared and equipped to handle any situation," the chief minister had said in the message.

Between May 24 and June 3, the state recorded 37 COVID-19 cases-- all of them returnees from other parts of the country. The highest single-day spike was recorded on June 1, after 18 people tested positive for the infection. The state cabinet, during a meeting chaired by Khandu, has decided to procure more PPE and Viral Transport Medium kits, amid the rise in numbers.

The government has also decided to equip critical entry gates to the state with "in situ testing", especially for drivers of vehicles carrying essential items. L Jampa, the state nodal officer for COVID-19, said on Thursday that all cases were reported from quarantine units and medical teams are taking "good care" of patients.

"People have to learn to live with the pandemic. Wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and cleaning hands repeatedly have become the new normal.

"A three-tier system is in place for treating coronavirus patients. Asymptomatic cases are being taken to COVID care centers, those with mild symptoms to health centers, where doctors would be readily available, and the serious patients to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," Jampa said. Health Minister Alo Libang appealed to people to stay calm and follow safety guidelines issued by the government.

"There is no reason to be afraid. People are being requested to support medical teams and the district administration. All active cases in the state are being monitored from time to time. The health department is keeping a close watch on those quarantined, as well as the testing procedures," he added. A total of 9,551 samples have been tested in Arunachal until Wednesday night, of which reports of 1,583 samples are still awaited.

The first case was reported on April 2, after a 31- year-old man from Lohit district tested positive for the virus following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. After almost six weeks, Arunachal registered its second case on May 24, with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi.

Thereafter, over the course of the next few days, the state has witnessed at least 36 more cases.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwini, Lakshya return to training as badminton resumes after coronavirus hiatus

Top shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen are among 20-odd Indian players who have started training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy PPBA in Bengaluru as the sport took its first step towards resumption after the COVID-19 hiat...

China eases flight curbs after United States targets its carriers

China will ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington vowed to bar Chinese airlines from flying to the United States due to Beijings curbs on U.S. airlines. Qualifying forei...

Coronathon India' Unites Volunteers to Bring Rapid Innovations for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, June 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- Paras Chopra and Sparsh Gupta, Co-Founders of Wingify, an India-based SaaS company in partnership with other organizers started an open initiative, Coronathon, to invite volunteers for building solution...

Sonalika tractors records 18.6 percent overall sales growth in May'20

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Indias one of the leading tractor manufacturing brand and number one exporter from the country, Sonalika Tractors registered phenomenal overall growth DomesticExports of 18.6 per cent with sale of 9,177 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020