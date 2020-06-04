Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister

Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening as it faces the "real risk" of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly, country's health minister told Parliament on Thursday. On Tuesday, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks were allowed to reopen, as the city-state entered its first phase of reopening after the "circuit breaker" period.

Phase 2 of the reopening could start before the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable. "Singapore faces a 'real-risk' of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly," Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament.

He cautioned that if the numbers of infections are again on rise, Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening. Singapore has reported 36,922 cases of coronavirus with 24 deaths.