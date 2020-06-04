Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cost of UK response to COVID rises to 132.5 bln pounds - OBR

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:42 IST
Cost of UK response to COVID rises to 132.5 bln pounds - OBR

The cost of Britain's emergency spending and its tax cuts to soften the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis is likely to be 132.5 billion pounds ($166.1 billion), up from a previous estimate of 123.2 billion pounds, the country's budget watchdog said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility updated its estimates after finance minister Rishi Sunak provided details of a four-month extension of the government's wage subsidy scheme.

The OBR has previously estimated that Britain is on course for a roughly 300 billion-pound hole in its public finances this financial year, including the loss of tax revenues caused by the government's shutdown of much of the economy as well as the cost of its emergency spending and tax measures. ($1 = 0.7978 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB gives ailing euro zone economy another shot of stimulus

The European Central Bank approved yet more stimulus on Thursday to prop up an economy plunged by the coronavirus pandemic into its biggest recession since World War Two. Just months after a raft of emergency measures, the ECB said it would...

UPDATE 2-Protests over George Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd, who then died, have sparked protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relations ...

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES-DEOILED CAKES per M.T. G.N.Extr.45 27500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 24000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 20500.00 Rapeseed Extr. ...

Europe rights body urges Malta to stop keeping rescued migrants offshore

Europes leading human rights body urged Malta on Thursday to allow disembarkation of more than 400 migrants being held on four former tour group boats just outside the Mediterranean islands territorial waters. Some of the migrants have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020