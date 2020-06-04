One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala; Toll rises to 12

Kerala reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality on Thursday with swab samples of a 73-year old woman, who died two days ago here, testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said. The woman, who returned from Chennai on May 25, was under home quarantine and admitted to a hospital three days later following high fever. She died on Tuesday.

"She also had age-related ailments," a senior medical officer from the district told PTI. The woman was initially tested negative but after the death, her swab sample was sent for testing again, which returned positive.

All her family members and doctors and health workers who took care of her in the hospital were under observation. This was the first COVID-19 death in the district, which has 148 patients, the highest in the state, as of Wednesday.

As per the bulletin, the state has till now reported 1,494 COVID-19 cases of them 651 have recovered. Twelve people have died due to the disease.