Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stockholm shuts field hospital as pandemic slowly eases grip on capital

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:16 IST
Stockholm shuts field hospital as pandemic slowly eases grip on capital

A field hospital hastily constructed to ease the burden on Stockholm hospitals dealing with a flood of COVID-19 cases will be dismantled in the wake of slowdown in the pandemic, a healthcare official said on Thursday. The field hospital, located in a convention complex south of the city centre, opened in early April amid fears the region's hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients as the novel coronavirus rapidly spread across the capital.

Bjorn Eriksson, regional healthcare director in Stockholm, told a news conference the decision to close the field hospital was arrived as demands for care had eased somewhat in the region, which has been the epicentre for the outbreak in Sweden. The number of new COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Sweden has been trending down since April. On Wednesday, 308 were receiving treatment with ventilators compared with 372 two weeks earlier and hospitals have spare capacity, healthcare authorities say.

Eriksson said the field hospital had not needed to take in patients since the region's regular hospitals had been able to increase capacity more than healthcare officials had initially thought feasible. The region said in a statement intensive care capacity had nearly quadrupled in recent months. "When healthcare was most burdened, more than 1,100 patients with COVID-19 needed hospital treatment. On June 3, the corresponding number was 634 patients," it said, referring to general as well as intensive care hospitalisations.

In its efforts to slow the outbreak, Sweden avoided a strict lockdown such as those seen in many other European countries, choosing a strategy based largely on voluntary measures while keeping most schools and nearly all businesses open. It has faced growing criticism over a high death rate from COVID-19 when compared to its Nordic neighbours, especially among the elderly. Roughly half of the around 4,500 deaths in COVID-19 in Sweden have been in elderly care homes.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

CII cautions against increasing fiscal deficit to spur coronavirus-hit economy

Amid the call for higher public spending to spur growth, the CII on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying that the government should guard against increasing fiscal deficit that may prompt rating downgrade resulting in other consequence...

Maha: 63 new coronavirus patients found in Aurangabad district

Sixty-three new coronavirus patients were found in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,767, a local official said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 89 after a...

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports hit 10-year low

The U.S. trade deficit surged in April as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the global flow of goods and services, pushing exports to a 10-year low.The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade deficit jumped 16.7 to 49.4 billion. Economis...

Virtual summit meeting between PM Modi, Scott Morrison lasts beyond scheduled time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrisons first virtual summit meeting lasted beyond the scheduled time and the conversation was extremely productive, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East in External Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020