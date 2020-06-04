UK PM Johnson met business minister Sharma, day before Sharma taken ill

UK PM Johnson met business minister Sharma, day before Sharma taken illReuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:19 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a 45-minute meeting with business minister Alok Sharma on Tuesday, a day before Sharma was taken ill and tested for the coronavirus, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
The spokesman said the meeting, also attended by finance minister Rishi Sunak, was socially distanced throughout and that Johnson would follow medical advice if Sharma's COVID-19 test result came back positive.
