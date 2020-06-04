Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-W Series cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:32 IST
Motor racing-W Series cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

Motor racing's all-female W Series cancelled its 2020 season on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic but promised to return next year with at least two support races on the Formula One calendar.

The series, which started last year, had been due to award points towards a Formula One superlicence for the first time. The cancellation will be a particular setback for Britain's inaugural champion Jamie Chadwick, who had hoped to defend her title and move a step closer to Formula One.

Chadwick already has 10 points from finishing fourth in the Asian Formula Three series before the coronavirus lockdown. "Our decision not to stage on-track races until 2021 is not one that has been taken lightly," said W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir in a statement.

"Now that we have taken the very difficult but ultimately unavoidable decision... we will focus our energies clearly on 2021 when we will resume our on-track racing programme bigger and better than ever before." She said 2021 would include support races for Formula One at the U.S. and Mexican Grands Prix, as was planned this year.

"W Series has had an incredible impact on the world of motorsport, and we were excited to have them join our schedule this year," said Ross Brawn, Formula One's managing director for motorsport. "It is a big disappointment for all of us that due to the difficulties presented by COVID-19 the events will not take place, but we are looking forward to some exciting racing in 2021 when W Series returns."

W Series was due to support the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) in Europe but the coronavirus has hit that series, with a limited run of races in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands now scheduled. The original plan had been for British-based W Series, which has drivers from 12 countries, to race in Russia, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands before hooking up with Formula One in the Americas.

The drivers will still compete in a W Series Esports League due to start on June 11.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra's Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple will not open on June 8

Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple here in the town of Srikalahasti will not be opened on June 8 as the shrine is currently under the COVID-19 containment zone area. Temple executive officer Chandrasekhar Reddy told media The area in which the ...

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport preparing to resume international flights in July

Sheremetyevo Airport, Russias busiest, is bracing for a 66 fall in traffic this year as it plans to resume flights next month, its board chairman said, and expects it to take about a year before a return to pre-crisis levels.We expect that ...

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sports world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from...

CII cautions against increasing fiscal deficit to spur coronavirus-hit economy

Amid the call for higher public spending to spur growth, the CII on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying that the government should guard against increasing fiscal deficit that may prompt rating downgrade resulting in other consequence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020