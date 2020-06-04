Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman alleges COVID-positive father 'not admitted' in time by Delhi hospital, dies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:06 IST
Woman alleges COVID-positive father 'not admitted' in time by Delhi hospital, dies

A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and died on Thursday, a charge denied by authorities of the facility. The woman, Amarpreet, took to Twitter earlier in the day, saying, "My dad is having high fever. We need to shift him to hospital. I am standing outside LNJP Delhi & they are not taking him in. He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help." An hour later, she tweeted, "He is no more. The govt failed us." Her tweets were widely circulated by netizens.

Authorities at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, denied the charge, and said the patient was "brought dead". According to the report shared by the hospital, the man, in his mid 60s, died at 7:37 AM.

"As per the report from the emergency department, the man was tested for COVID-19 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came out on June 1, in which he was found positive for coronavirus infection," a senior official said. The patient was sent to home quarantine from there, hospital authorities said.

On Thursday, he was brought to the casualty in an "unconscious state" and flat ECG line, and was declared "brought dead", they said. Asked if the woman was made to wait at the hospital, a hospital source said LNJP Hospital, bring a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sees a "lot of rush" of patients.

"Also, there are four doctors in casualty department who can attend to four patients only at a time, besides following all social distancing and other safety guidelines. But the triage team looks out for any person in the queue who needs any immediate medical attention," the source said. The woman, later in a tweet, demanded that all her family members be immediately tested for coronavirus.

"I lost my father today morning to COVID, we want other family members to get tested today only. which labs are not doing they are in danger. We are trying since morning. My mother, brother, his wife and two kids. Pls help (sic)," she said. On June 2, the woman had also tweeted: "My father is corona positive and in Delhi, no helpline is responding @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @dilipkpandey. Immediate support is needed".

In another tweet, she had said, "I am extremely thankful to @dilipkpandey and others for immediate attention and support. We are proceeding on next steps as advised by doctors !" A record single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to beyond the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pledges USD 15 mn to global vaccines alliance GAVI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pledged USD 15-million as Indias contribution to the vaccines alliance GAVI at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK. The summit, held virtually given the coronavirus pandemic lockdown around th...

Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current form

Finlands government said on Thursday it would reject the European Commissions proposed package for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in its current form.The 27 European Union member states are due to discuss on June 19 the EU executive...

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sports world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from...

Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020