Swedish PM Lofven says to ease domestic travel restrictions

Sweden will ease its travel restrictions from June 13 to allow those who do not have any symptoms of the new coronavirus to move around the country, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

"This decision does not mean that the danger is over," Lofven told a news conference. "It doesn't mean that life is back to normal again, and other restrictions remain in place."

"If the curve showing the seriously ill turns up again, there will be new restrictions."