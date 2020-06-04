Five more test corona positive in Mathura

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total numbed of infected people in the district to 88, an official said. District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra attributed to most of the COVID cases in the district to the people returning to it from outside.

"With five new covid-19 cases, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 88," he said. The district magistrate, however, expressed satisfaction over the recovery rate of COVID patients in the district, saying a total of 52 patients have been cured from the infection in Mathura.

On Thursday itself three patients were discharged from various COVID care centers after their recover, he said. There are only 22 active cases now left in the state, he added.