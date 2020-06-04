NBA-League approves plan to restart season at Disney World-reports

The NBA's Board of Governors on Thursday have approved a plan to restart its suspended season at Disney World in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports. Both ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, said the 22-team format was approved by a 29-1 vote.

As part of the plan, the NBA will hold all games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex which is inside the Orlando resort and has multiple hotels and arenas and would allow the league to limit outside exposure. The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March.