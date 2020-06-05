NHL-Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 03:39 IST
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who would be part of the approved NHL playoff format should the season resume, said on Thursday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. The Penguins did not identify the player but said he was not in Pittsburgh and had been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms.

"He is recovered and feeling well," the Penguins said in a statement. "Those in close contact with the player leading up to his diagnosis have been notified." The NHL suspended play in mid-March as part of efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the NHL unveiled a return-to-play format that effectively ended the regular season and would go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff held in two hub cities if action resumes this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

