Left Menu
Development News Edition

More drinkers cut than increase alcohol in lockdown, survey says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 04:31 IST
More drinkers cut than increase alcohol in lockdown, survey says

People missing out on drinking in restaurants and bars during coronavirus lockdowns are not entirely making up for it by pouring more at home, a survey of nine countries conducted on behalf of beer, wine and spirits companies showed. The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), made up of 12 major alcoholic beverage companies, said its survey of 11,000 people found that 30% were drinking less than before, and 11% were drinking more.

The global numbers were skewed by figures from South Africa, which banned alcohol during the pandemic, and Mexico, which imposed tight restrictions on it. In both those countries most people are drinking less and only a tiny fraction drinking more. But even in other countries, more people said they had cut back on alcohol than increased it.

In France, 29% of people are drinking less and only 10% drinking more. Similar effects, if less pronounced, were observed in Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Britain was the exception, where the figures were almost the same: 21% drinking less and 19% drinking more, despite the total shutdown of pubs and bars.

When shutdowns began, consumers in many countries stockpiled alcohol along with other goods. Alcohol sales at U.S. retailers shot up by 54% in the week after the country entered a state of national emergency. They subsided a bit, but still remained higher than before: market research firm Nielsen said the overall sales increase for the 12 weeks to May 23 was 27%. The study by the IARD, whose members include brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and sprits specialists Diageo and Pernod Ricard, was carried out on May 13-21. Non-drinkers were excluded from the figures.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia's stock rally set to pause for breath ahead of U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.The weeks globa...

WRAPUP 8-'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton tells George Floyd memorial

Prominent civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton told mourners on Thursday that George Floyds fatal encounter with police and the nationwide protests his death ignited marked a reckoning for America over race and justice, demanding, Get...

Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires until June 28

Argentina extended until June 28 a mandatory lockdown in capital Buenos Aires and other areas with high cases of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Thursday, after the country surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases earlier in t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. He touched so many hearts. George Floyd remembered at memorial serviceHundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020