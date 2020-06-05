Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:12 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: When coronavirus and protests collide

Australian authorities are taking legal action to try and stop a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Saturday in Sydney, citing the risk of an outbreak of COVID-19 given the thousands expected to attend. State police had originally approved the protest on the understanding that there would be fewer than 500 participants. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier on Friday told people not to attend the gathering and similar rallies in Melbourne and other cities.

His warnings joined those of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who urged participants in protests sweeping the United States since the death of George Floyd to get tested for coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine or not?

Scientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion persists about the anti-malarial hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO), which last week paused trials when the Lancet in a study showed the drug was tied to an increased risk of death in hospitalized patients, said on Wednesday it was ready to resume trials.

But the jury is still out, according to Martin Landray, a -lead scientist on the Recovery trial, the world's largest research project into existing drugs that might be repurposed to treat COVID-19 patients. "People can quote data, people can quote experts, but there is continuing huge uncertainty," he said. Breakthrough generosity

The GAVI vaccines alliance said it had raised $567 million towards an initial goal of $2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. The deal would help secure enough COVID-19 vaccine doses - when the shots have been developed - for poor countries to immunize healthcare workers and those at high risk, it said, as well as creating a "buffer of doses" for use when needed.

"To beat the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs more than breakthrough science. It needs breakthrough generosity," Bill Gates, co-chair of the philanthropic Gates Foundation, told the summit. GAVI is a public-private partnership backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO, the World Bank, UNICEF, nd others.

Contact-tracing wearable Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.

The city-state has already developed the first-of-its-kind smartphone app to identify and alert people who have interacted with novel coronavirus carriers, but the Bluetooth technology has been beset with glitches and the app is not widely used. The device being developed can be worn on a lanyard or kept in a handbag and will be battery-operated, foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said last month in an interview with Sky News Australia.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Pharmaceutical firm Lyka Labs on Friday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on sales, created liquidity crunch and the companys performance continues to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions. In a regulatory filing di...

Norway's April GDP falls 4.7%, outlook seen less dire

The Norwegian economy contracted 4.7 in April from March but the outlook for the rest of the year now looks less bleak than it did in late April, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday.The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020