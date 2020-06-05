British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules

British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rulesReuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:29 IST
British Airways parent company IAG said it is considering launching a legal challenge against the UK government's 14-day quarantine rule for incoming travellers.
Willie Walsh, the chief executive of IAG, told Sky News on Friday that there had been no consultation with the industry prior to the legislation being brought in, and that the new rules would "torpedo" the airline's chances of flying in July.
"We think it is irrational, we think it is disproportionate and we are giving consideration to a legal challenge to this legislation," Walsh said.
