Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:22 IST
Uganda PM goes self-isolation after tested positive for COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RuhakanaR)

Ugandan Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda on Friday went into self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news report by 'china.org.cn'.

"Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for COVID-19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as health recommended measure," he said on Twitter.

Rugunda is the head of the country's national task force in the fight against the disease.

This development comes after the ministry of health said that all cabinet ministers would be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

On Friday, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry of spokesperson has told that the testing will be repeated routinely later.

"We started testing all the ministers today (Friday) because they move from place to place and meet different people," he said. "We want to ensure they are safe and that is why we shall repeat the tests routinely."

"The same team also advised us to test the ministry of health staff as well as journalists who are covering the COVID-19 activities and other workers at the Office of the Prime Minister," he said.

