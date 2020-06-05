Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Yoga Day set to go digital globally due to COVID-19

This was stated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in the joint press conference held today along with M/o AYUSH.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:56 IST
International Yoga Day set to go digital globally due to COVID-19
On this occasion, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the announcement of the contest by Hon. Prime Minister has generated tremendous curiosity and also interest in it. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

In the light of the prevailing health emergency in the country due to COVID-19, this year's International Yoga Day is set to go digital internationally. This was stated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in the joint press conference held today along with M/o AYUSH. This year, the event will highlight the utility of Yoga for individuals, to develop immunity to combat the global pandemic and strengthen the community in managing some of the significant aspects of this crisis, Dr Sahasrabuddhe added. Also present at the joint press conference was Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary AYUSH.

In view of the highly infectious nature of the virus causing COVID-19, there shall be no mass gatherings. Hence, this year the Ministry is encouraging people to practice Yoga at their homes with participation from the entire family. While addressing the media persons Dr. Sahasrabuddhe informed that Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called upon one and all to participate in the "My Life – My Yoga" Video Blogging Contest. He said that through this video blogging competition, the Ministry of AYUSH and ICCR seeks to raise awareness about Yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY2020.

On this occasion, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the announcement of the contest by Hon. Prime Minister has generated tremendous curiosity and also interest in it. The Ministry of AYUSH is confident that this interest would convert into significant public health gains, as the positive impact of Yoga in the management of many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic situation is by now well accepted.

Shri Kotecha further said that the contest will contribute in a major manner for raising global awareness about the healing and therapeutic powers, and transformative impact that Yoga can have in their lives. He said that all stakeholders like Yoga Institutes, Yoga Studios, Yoga Professionals are being sensitized about the blogging contest through their various platforms including print and electronic media.

Shri Kotecha further said that the blogging contest has started on various digital platforms such as MyGov.gov.in and shall end on 15th June 2020, after which the jury shall collectively decide and announce the names of the winners. Entries for video competition can be submitted by participants under three categories covering youth (aged under 18 yrs), adults (above 18 years) and yoga professionals, and further, separately for male and female contestants. This makes it a total of six categories in all. For the India contestants, 1st, 2nd and 3rd awardees shall get a prize worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 50,000 and Rs.25,000 for each of the categories. While global prizes shall be for $2500, $1500 and $1000.

Shri Dinesh K Patnaik, DG (ICCR) and Shri PN Ranjit Kumar, JS (AYUSH) Joint Secretary, M/o AYUSH were also present at the press conference. Immunity kits were also distributed among the journalists after the media briefing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Who will be NDA's face in Bihar assembly polls is for BJP to decide: LJP president Chirag Paswan.

Who will be NDAs face in Bihar assembly polls is for BJP to decide LJP president Chirag Paswan....

Odisha takes pioneering step towards women empowerment

In a path-breaking decision towards women empowerment and inclusive sanitation, the Odisha government on Friday handed over Operation and Maintenance OM of four Septage Treatment Plants SeTPs to self-Help Groups SHGs run by women and transg...

Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say

The European Union said on Friday there had been no significant progress in talks with the United Kingdom about a Brexit free trade agreement and that to reach a deal, talks would have to intensify. This week, there have been no significant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020