International Yoga Day set to go digital globally due to COVID-19

In the light of the prevailing health emergency in the country due to COVID-19, this year's International Yoga Day is set to go digital internationally. This was stated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in the joint press conference held today along with M/o AYUSH. This year, the event will highlight the utility of Yoga for individuals, to develop immunity to combat the global pandemic and strengthen the community in managing some of the significant aspects of this crisis, Dr Sahasrabuddhe added. Also present at the joint press conference was Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary AYUSH.

In view of the highly infectious nature of the virus causing COVID-19, there shall be no mass gatherings. Hence, this year the Ministry is encouraging people to practice Yoga at their homes with participation from the entire family. While addressing the media persons Dr. Sahasrabuddhe informed that Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called upon one and all to participate in the "My Life – My Yoga" Video Blogging Contest. He said that through this video blogging competition, the Ministry of AYUSH and ICCR seeks to raise awareness about Yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of IDY2020.

On this occasion, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the announcement of the contest by Hon. Prime Minister has generated tremendous curiosity and also interest in it. The Ministry of AYUSH is confident that this interest would convert into significant public health gains, as the positive impact of Yoga in the management of many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic situation is by now well accepted.

Shri Kotecha further said that the contest will contribute in a major manner for raising global awareness about the healing and therapeutic powers, and transformative impact that Yoga can have in their lives. He said that all stakeholders like Yoga Institutes, Yoga Studios, Yoga Professionals are being sensitized about the blogging contest through their various platforms including print and electronic media.

Shri Kotecha further said that the blogging contest has started on various digital platforms such as MyGov.gov.in and shall end on 15th June 2020, after which the jury shall collectively decide and announce the names of the winners. Entries for video competition can be submitted by participants under three categories covering youth (aged under 18 yrs), adults (above 18 years) and yoga professionals, and further, separately for male and female contestants. This makes it a total of six categories in all. For the India contestants, 1st, 2nd and 3rd awardees shall get a prize worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 50,000 and Rs.25,000 for each of the categories. While global prizes shall be for $2500, $1500 and $1000.

Shri Dinesh K Patnaik, DG (ICCR) and Shri PN Ranjit Kumar, JS (AYUSH) Joint Secretary, M/o AYUSH were also present at the press conference. Immunity kits were also distributed among the journalists after the media briefing.

(With Inputs from PIB)