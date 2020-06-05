Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to start allowing in outside travellers from July

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:10 IST
EU to start allowing in outside travellers from July
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will not fully open internal borders before the end of June, meaning restrictions on travel to and from other countries will only start easing in July, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday. She told a news conference after a video call among EU and Schengen zone interior ministers that most governments would lift internal border controls by June 15, but that some were not ready to do so until the end of the month.

"So that means that (all) internal border controls are lifted by the end of June, I guess. We should consider the gradual lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU (in) early July," Johansson said. The Schengen zone, which normally has no border controls between most EU states and some neighbors outside it, banned until June 15 non-essential visitors from elsewhere in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But delays in opening some individual national frontiers meant most governments now believed a two-week extension was necessary, Johansson said. The Schengen area comprises 22 EU countries and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. EU members Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania, which are not yet part of Schengen, have also applied the ban on entry from outside Schengen.

Belgian Interior Minister Pieter De Crem tweeted that a majority of Schengen countries had agreed to lift border controls by June 15, but Spain had not. The governments did not determine on Friday which nationals from non-Schengen and non-EU countries would be allowed in first. But they were clear that external travelers would be able to travel once again throughout the Schengen area and not face internal border controls.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

AI opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces "overwhelming" demand

Air India on Friday opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission that resulted in overwhelming demand from travellers as the national carrier got six cror...

COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

Seeking to provide relief for corporates, the government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from Mar...

UK health minister urges people not to attend large demonstrations

British health minister Matt Hancock urged people on Friday not to attend large anti-racism demonstrations because of the risk of the coronavirus. Tens of thousands marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after...

Mumbai's famous Zaveri Bazaar is now open with odd-even system

After getting nod from the Central and State governments, Asias famous Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is now open for people but with an odd-even system in place. As per state government orders, shops in Zaveri Bazaar have been allowed to open, en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020