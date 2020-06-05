Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:37 IST
COVID-19: Seven more test positive in Chandigarh

Seven more people including a three-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 309 in the union territory. Six people were residents of Bapu Dham colony while one was residing in sector-21, as per the medical bulletin. Meanwhile, 51 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the virus. A total 273 patients have recovered from the infection so far in the UT, as per the bulletin.   A total of 5,121 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,793 are negative and reports of 18 are awaited, it said. A total of 31 cases are active in the city while five patients have died due to the virus, it added. The UT administration on Friday announced the removal of containment zone restrictions from Sector 30-B, as recommended by the affected area committee.

However, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore said that he has asked Director Health Services to continue regular screening and surveillance in the area. The administrator also decided that 25 per cent of the fixed electricity charges for two and half months upto June 15 would be waived for all categories of consumers, said an official release here.           The administrator directed the principal secretary (health) to inform the neighbouring states not to send patients to Chandigarh without prior COVID-19 testing, so that inter-state infection is avoided.           Adviser Manoj Parida said according to the Centre's guidelines, all shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants will be opened from June 8 in Chandigarh and standard operating procedures (SOPs) already circulated by the health department will be strictly enforced. PTI CHS VSD RHL

