Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We need to stand united,' climate activist Thunberg tells U.S. protesters

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:42 IST
'We need to stand united,' climate activist Thunberg tells U.S. protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

The U.S. struggle for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd is part of the fight against climate change and for social justice that unites us all, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday. "We need to stand united and remember that the fight for social justice, environmental justice, racial justice, and climate justice is the same fight," Thunberg said when asked by reporters about any connection between her school strike movement and U.S. protests against racism.

The 17-year-old Swede is known for castigating world leaders for inaction on climate change but confronted with nationwide protests in the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic, she has widened her message. Thunberg was speaking during the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to buy medical supplies and provide telemedicine services to residents in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, where a lack of robust health services has made the disease devastating.

She said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had failed in managing the crisis. On Thursday night, Brazil's Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 34,000 and surpassing Italy to become the country with the third-most deaths worldwide. "The Bolsonaro government has definitely failed in tackling the coronavirus pandemic as many other governments have also done," Thunberg said on a video conference with journalists.

Brazil's presidency declined to comment. Bolsonaro has fiercely criticized measures to shut down non-essential businesses and keep residents indoors to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying the economic damage being done is worse than the health risk itself.

Governments around the world, including Brazil, have "failed to save lives and because of that we have seen many deaths that could have been prevented," Thunberg said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...

Witness: Floyd didn't resist arrest, tried to defuse things

A man who was with George Floyd on the night he died said his friend did not resist arrest and instead tried to defuse the situation before he ended up handcuffed on the ground and pleading for air as an officer pressed a knee against his n...

Demonstrators must protect themselves, and others, from COVID-19: UN health agency

Demonstrators who want to go into the street to make their voices heard, should take every precaution against catching or passing on the coronavirus, as the global pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday....

AI opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces "overwhelming" demand

Air India on Friday opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission that resulted in overwhelming demand from travellers as the national carrier got six cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020