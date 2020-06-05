Left Menu
27 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 570

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:45 IST
27 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 570

Twenty-seven more people were found positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, pushing the total cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to 543, officials said.  The number of active cases jumped to 209, even as five patients got discharged after recovery from COVID-19, they said. Three deaths have occurred in the district since Thursday which are suspect COVID-19 cases but their confirmation reports for the disease were awaited till Friday night, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded eights deaths due to the novel coronavirus, while it has second-highest number of positive cases after Agra, according to a state government data. "On Friday, 22 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 570. Five patients were discharged after treatment from the Sharda Hospital and a total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 209 active cases now," the officer said.

Among the new patients, five are senior citizens aged 60, 61, 73, 76 and 80, according to a statement. Among those discharged are two women aged 32 and 35 besides a 4-year-old boy, it added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 61.92 per cent, according to official statistics..

