Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports on shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients misleading: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:10 IST
Reports on shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients misleading: Jain

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar on Friday said reports that there is a "shortage of beds" for coronavirus patients in city hospitals were "misleading". "The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," he was quoted as saying in a statement. In the last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible, he said

"There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions," Jain said

Even now we have close to 5,000 vacant beds. So, clearly the issue is that some hospitals are "not updating the data on Delhi Corona app on time or misrepresenting actual data when patients call," he added. Patients were not getting data on hospitals before, which the app is trying to fix, he said. "We are making hospital bed data live and real time soon," the minister said. In the latest health bulletin, the government on Friday said, out of the total 8,505 beds in dedicated COVID-19 facilities, 4,606 were vacant. Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

UPDATE 2-Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines

A stand-off over undelivered passenger jets is intensifying after Airbus signaled it would sue airlines refusing to honor contracts in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The warning by Chief Executive Guillaume Faury in a news interview ca...

Odisha seeks Rs 20,000-crore package for damages caused by cyclone Amphan

The Odisha government on Friday sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state, which is frequently ravaged by natural calamities like cyclones and floods. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy placed...

Report: Jets trying to talk OL Long out of retirement

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. Long, 31, announced his retirement in January after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears later declined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020