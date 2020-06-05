Left Menu
Bengal: In changed protocol, relatives can see body of COVID patient

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:51 IST
The West Bengal health department on Friday said it has decided to allow relatives of a person who died due to coronavirus infection to see the body after following certain protocols. According to the protocol, family members of coronavirus victims are not handed over the bodies and also not allowed to see it.

"Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 will be allowed to see the body from a distance. The bag in which the body will be placed will be made of a transparent material so that family members can see it, the official said. However, in the changed norm also, relatives will not get the body and the last rites will be performed by local civic authorities, he said, adding that the new system will begin soon.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state government to file a report on allegations that bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner. The health department official said a decision was also taken that the audit committee, formed by the state government to ascertain the actual reason behind the death of a coronavirus patient, would now visit different COVID hospitals to conduct a survey on treatment of patients admitted there.

