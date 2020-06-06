Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas during pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 05:50 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas during pandemic

A Brazilian Supreme Court minister on Friday prohibited police raids in Rio de Janeiro's favelas during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as a groundswell of criticism of brutal police tactics grows in Latin America's largest nation. In the decision, Minister Edson Fachin forbid raids in favelas - as Brazil's informal shantytowns are known - "except in absolutely exceptional cases," which most be pre-approved by the state prosecutor's office.

Rio's police forces are notoriously violent, having killed over 1,800 people in 2019. Innocent bystanders are frequently caught in the crossfire and police are commonly accused of having a shoot-first, ask-questions-later attitude. In May, police in Rio drew criticism for an operation in which a 14-year-old boy was killed, as well as another shootout in a coronavirus-stricken favela, which drew hundreds into the streets.

Protests in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in police custody in Minnesota have served as a catalyst to the protests in Brazil. "It's a historic decision," said Congressman Alessandro Molon, whose PSB party filed the suit that resulted in the decision.

"Perhaps the most important victory is against institutional racism," Molon said. "The Supreme Court has decided in favor of life and made clear that black lives matter."

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast regained tropical storm force on Friday while drenching southern Mexico and Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained wi...

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints. The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instan...

Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

Venezuelan authorities have jailed three local DirecTV executives under an arrest warrant issued after the Dallas-based company abruptly cut off services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist ...

Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

Protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd vowed Friday to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shifted to a calmer, but no less determined focus on addressing racial injustice. In Minne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020